Don't Be So Worried About Competition From The Big Guys

It can actually be an advantage to have a big player in your market, especially if they enter your market after you're established.

At Smart Bear we make a peer review tool for software programmers; you don't have to be a geek to know that any software development tool company shares the following fear: 'What if Microsoft copies us?' But we know that any code review tool from Microsoft would work only with their own version control system and only inside Visual Studio. (Can you imagine a tool from Microsoft that supported ClearCase, ran inside Eclipse, and had excellent support for Java?)

So what if they did copy us, and what if as a result they owned 100% of the Visual Studio market? Well that still leaves every other market on Earth. And then all of Microsoft's competitors would also need a code review tool so they don't fall behind on the hallowed competitive analysis chart, so suddenly IBM, CA, Oracle, Serena, CompuWare, and HP would need a code review tool right away. What better way to accomplish that than to buy the #1 (or maybe now #2) code review tool company -- hey that's us! -- which by the way is profitable at a time when any company is happy to have a department that's generating cash.

In short, Microsoft copying the idea would only validate the market, causing the value of Smart Bear to increase.

What actually happened is instructive too: Microsoft added the concept of 'shelving' and put the absolute least amount of effort into supporting code review (it's literally a check-box that indicates that, somehow, somewhere, a code review happened), so the result is that we sell a ton of Code Collaborator to Visual Studio shops.

In other words, they validated the market by entering it, but exactly because they're a huge company they couldn't make it good enough to stop us.