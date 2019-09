A couple days of stability in the European equity and currency markets should not (necessarily) be taken as signs of a major rebound in confidence.



Notice there’s been absolutely no slowdown in the ascent of the TED Spread of late, showing banks are growing less and less willing to lend to each other.

Photo: Bloomberg

