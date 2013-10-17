When A Boss Feels Entitled, It Undermines The Entire Business

No boss likes an entitled employee. And no employee likes an entitled boss.

Managers and leaders who set unrealistic expectations for what they feel they’re owed can stress out and alienate employees, writes Mark Sanborn, president of Sanborn & Associates Inc., in a recent post for Entrepreneur. Hallmarks of entitled management include expecting but not showing respect, needing constant praise, and demanding employee sacrifices.

Management is a two-way street. Managers can’t demand respect without showing it, nor can they require employee trust without appearing trustworthy. Leaders and bosses who expect unquestioning trust and commitment from their employees without reciprocating will be seen as entitled, which Sanford argues undermines the entire business.

“Entitlement on the leader’s part fuels entitlement on the part of employees,” Sanborn writes. “Put out the kind of effort and attitude you expect from others, and you’ll be far more rewarded at the end of the day.”

