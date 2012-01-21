Now There's A Cell Phone Game That Makes You Pay For Being Rude

Photo: www.flickr.com

By now everyone’s sat through dinner with someone who couldn’t unglue themselves from their smartphone. It’s rude, but what can be done?Brian Perez, a hip hop dancer in California, thinks compulsive texters should pay for their behaviour, literally. His game, “Don’t Be A Di*ck During Meals,” is taking the Internet by storm.



Some have called it credit card roulette for Gen Y.

Here’s how it works:

1. The game starts after everyone’s placed their order.

2. Each player puts their cell phone face down on the table.

3. The first to give in and flip their phone over loses the game—and has to buy everyone dinner.

4. If no one checks their phone by the time the bill comes, everyone buys their own meal.

We’re intrigued to see whether this game catches on, especially in New York City where everyone’s constantly checking their smartphone (or just pretending to look busy).

Watch Lil-B’s video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t miss: 12 ways to save serious cash on eating out in 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.