5 Things I Would Never Buy For $25

As I was doing my weekly grocery and personal shopping this past week I realised exactly how over priced some items can be.I know that it is cheaper to shop at large discount, bulk, and box stores such as Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club and Target but unfortunately we don’t always have that option.



When we shop at our local or independent pharmacies grocery stores because of their close proximity to our home or place of employment we can definitely end up overpaying for convenience.

I am definitely a supporter of paying for quality, but I absolutely don’t believe in paying for name brands or status items if they are unnecessary and overpriced. A prime example of paying for convenience is women who buy their shampoo at the hair salon. There is absolutely no need for women to buy shampoo and conditioner at $30 per bottle when we can shop around and find the exact same items at a beauty discount store or wholesaler for much less.

Here is a list of 5 Things That I Would Never Buy for $25 or more

1. Car Wash. I always pay for the basic car wash on my car because the wax ruins the paint. I know that some car washes offer a hand car wash and clean, but it can be very expensive. I know a luxury car wash who charges $25 for a 30 minute deluxe car wash, but that is way too expensive in my opinion.

2. Dinner for One or Take Out Food For Two. Every month I try to get together with a group of friends from a former employer. We like to keep in touch over dinner and drinks, but since we are not foodies and we are just there for the good company our restaurant choices are usually reasonably priced for the quality of food. I am just not the type of person who can appreciate a $100 meal from an Iron Chef.

3. Drinks at a Nightclub. I worked as a bartender at a nightclub during my college years and I never understood why people would spend $100 plus tips per night on alcohol at a nightclub. I also don’t understand people who order bottle service at a club. If you want to sit down and have some drinks with a friend then go to a restaurant, the price of bottle service at nightclubs is definitely inflated. We can buy the same bottle at the liquor store for much cheaper.

4. A T-Shirt. In my opinion a t-shirt is a t-shirt is still just a t-shirt no matter how expensive it is. I absolutely don’t understand how or why people buy expensive designer and graphic t-shirts, unless it is to support a good cause.

5. Lip Gloss or Mascara. I personally don’t find that drugstore make-up such as Maybelline, L’Oreal, or Cover Girl is of a lot less quality than major cosmetic brands such as Christian Dior, Estee Lauder, or Clinique. I admittedly bought the Dior Show Mascara for $30, but I have never done that again since I don’t notice a major difference between Dior and Maybelline.

BONUS: Bank Fees. As a bank employee I can honestly tell you that the “VIP”, “Premium” or “Exclusive” monthly bank account packages are not worth the money. Some “Premium” account packages can cost up to $25 per month, that is $300 per year…on bank fees.

I admit that these accounts do offer many included services such as free personal cheques, a discount on a Safety Deposit Box or a free Credit Card; but the amount of people who take advantage of all these services is very small.

It is definitely more cost efficient to have a cheaper (or free) bank account package and pay for the extra services if we ever need them throughout the year.

