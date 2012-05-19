INSTANT MBA: You Shouldn't Aim To Be Perfect During The Launch Of A Product

Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo

Photo: Screengrab from Inc.com

Today’s advice comes from Of a Kind’s co-founders Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo via their interview with Inc.com: “There is not way to know where you should really be spending your time, attention and energy, especially pre-launch,” says Cerulo.



No launch of a product or a company is going to be flawless. That is why Mazur and Cerulo advocate not wasting time aiming for perfection and over thinking everything.

It was only after launching their site www.ofakind.com that they realised significant faults in their strategy and figured out aspects that would have to change before they were able to succeed.

Cerulo recommends launching a little raw “so that people can respond to it. You can see what is working and what is not.”

“Because it’s always going to be wrong. You are always going to have to change it,” adds Mazur.

