Donovan McNabb Cannot Believe Tony Romo Just Got A Ridiculous Contract Extension

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo agreed to a blockbuster, six-year contract extension with the team on Friday, prompting former star quarterback Donovan McNabb to react in complete and utter disbelief on Twitter.



McNabb noted, of course, that Romo has only won one playoff game in his entire professional career. But his contract will pay him $55 million guaranteed, $3 million more guaranteed than the deal the Ravens gave to Joe Flacco this offseason.

Here are McNabb’s tweets:

Tony Romo 6 yr 55 million dollar extension. Wow really, with one playoff win. You got to be kidding me — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) March 29, 2013

My bad everyone it 55 million guaranteed. It’s a total of 108 million, wow — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) March 29, 2013

For what it’s worth, McNabb has a 9-7 career playoff record. And his last playoff loss came at the hands of Romo.

