Donovan McNabb Is Benched A Month After Signing A $78M Extension

Mike Shanahan will start Rex Grossman over Donovan McNabb in Sunday’s game at Cowboy Stadium, CSN’s Kelli Johnson reports.The move comes one month after the quarterback inked a $78 million deal with the club. That money likely won’t ever reach McNabb.



The contract was contingent upon the Redskins keeping him around long enough to pay a $10 million bonus after the 2010 season. Even “generous” owner Dan Snyder wouldn’t be foolish enough to shell out that kind of dough for a QB he’s not using.

It’s worth noting though, that McNabb is on pace to set the team passing yardage record. Or he was, before he got benched.

At 5-8 the Redskins are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with three games remaining. Fans haven’t shown up to games. The local media can’t stand the team. And, of course, their highest paid player was kicked off the team. It’s safe to say the Redskins are in desperate need of a culture change. With four years left on his contract, Shanahan needs to take accountability and make that happen.

