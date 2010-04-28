Donny Deutsch on Keith Olbermann Incident: "It's Just TV"

Donny Deustch is all smiles following his unfortunate incident at MSNBC.

Donny Deutsch apparently has no hard feelings about being booted from his 3 p.m. MSNBC guest-hosting slot last week, following an unflattering segment that likened Keith Olbermann to “angry” anchors like Bill O’Reilly, Rush Limbaugh, and Glenn Beck.The AP’s David Bauder reports that the former CNBC anchor was back at 30 Rock on Tuesday to moderate a panel on NBC Universal’s sales efforts.



When he was asked about the Olbermann incident, Deutsch replied: “It’s just TV.”

He also joked, “It’s good to be back in the building.”

According to Stuart Elliot at The New York Times, the panel Deustch was moderating yesterday was part of a “pre-upfront” luncheon about “initiatives from the NBC Universal integrated sales marketing unit to reach out to Madison Avenue.”

From The Times:

After two years of experimenting with different ways to woo advertisers and agencies ahead of the coming fall TV season, NBC is reassuring Madison Avenue that it is returning to the tried-and-true rituals of the so-called upfront week.

“Back to basics,” said Mike Pilot, president for NBC Universal advertising sales.

“For us, it’s a requirement,” he added, because “our big issue in the marketplace is getting NBC prime-time back to health.”

NBC’s upfront presentation for its 2010-11 season is scheduled for May 17.

