DONNY DEUTSCH: 'Occupy Wall St.' Needs A Kent State Moment

“You know what this movement needs? One is obvious, one not so obvious. Everybody is saying they need to clarify. They need policy issues. ‘This is what they want. ‘The other thing it needs and I don’t want this to come out the wrong way. Not needs but will happen. If you think back to the late ’60s, what is the most stirring image of all of the rebellion that happened? What do we remember? Kent State. Now I’m not saying somebody has to get killed. What will happen, will there be a climax moment of class warfare somehow played out on screen that I think will, the same way 999 if you will kind of simplifies a message that articulates this clash. So both the real clarification, in terms of policy, and unfortunately some imagery. I’m not saying death. We’re a visual society.”

Kent State, of course, refers to the shootings of 13 unarmed students (4 died) by the Ohio National Guard in 1970. The students were protesting the American invasion of Cambodia and the shootings resulted in shift in national opinion against the Vietnam War.

What Deutsch is (badly) trying to say is that #OWS needs its ‘money shot’. That he thinks that defining visual needs to be violent, and not, say, a picture of the protesters cleaning Zuccotti square yesterday, perhaps says more about the media’s understanding of this movement than it does about the people participating in and watching it.

It’s worth nothing that both Joe Scarborough and Tom Brokaw were quick to point out they weren’t hoping this would happen. (Indeed!) And then Mika knocked Deutsch’s box of Fruit Loops off the table, though I can’t tell if that’s because she thinks he’s making a smart point or not.

Another reason it’s unclear whether Mika was disagreeing with Deutsch is that later in the same show Mika noted the protesters were going to the homes of the head of banks and big business, prompting Joe to say: “Yeah, they’re actually going to the homes and if they could drag people out and beat them, they would.”

Who knew Joe had become an acolyte of Glenn Beck.

