Donny Deutsch Gets Himself Fired From MSNBC After Pissing Off Keith Olbermann

Needed: New TV gig

Reports are coming in that Donny Deutsch got booted from his guest-hosting slot on MSNBC because he was less than kind to Keith Olbermann.The former CNBC anchor was supposed to helm MSNBC’s 3 p.m. slot all this week with a show called “America the Angry.”



But TVNewser reports that he got booted after a segment yesterday in which he ran a clip of “angry” TV hosts—including Keith Olbermann. One of his guests then referred to Olbermann as one of “the biggest hate mongers on television.”

MSNBC apparently didn’t take to kindly to this. MSNBC President Phil Griffin reportedly gave Deutsch and his producer a talking-to after the segment aired.

An MSNBC rep told TVNewser that Deutsch was supposed to have the rest of the week off due to personal reasons.

But Brian Stelter at The Times wrote that he talked to four sources briefed on the decision that said the cancellation was due to Deustch’s characterization of Olbermann.

Stelter also reports that the show’s executive producer, Gresham Striegel, was “sent home.”

As for Deutsch, he told Stelter:

“I was disappointed because I think I’m on to something really special here that needs to be done,” he added, something that is neither red nor blue in terms of its politics. “It’s time the purple voice is out there,” Mr. Deutsch said. “Enough already.”

UPDATE: Olbermann’s ripping Stelter apart on Twitter and claiming that his account is untrue.

Here’s a clip of the segment in question, courtesy of Mediaite:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.