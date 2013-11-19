OOPS! Donnie Wahlberg Proposed An Obamacare Fix But He Did The Maths All Wrong

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ‘Thats why I stick to acting!’ Wahlberg exclaimed after realising his maths error.

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg may not want to quit his day job.

The former New Kid On The Block proposed a simple-sounding fix for HealthCare.gov

— the troubled website for the Affordable Care Act — on Friday via Twitter and the Internet had a field day.

“Why dump 600,000,000 taxpayer dollars into healthcare website?” he posted to his over 514,000 followers. “Why not dump $US2,000,000 in the pockets of 300,000,000 U.S. taxpayers instead?”

Wahlberg continued, “That is not a bash on our president. I respect and admire him. Just doing the maths.”

Great plan, Wahlberg! Except for the fact that 600,000,000 divided by 300,000,000 is two.

Realising his mistake, Wahlberg apologized and laughed it off: “I know my maths is f***ed. Ha Ha Ha! Thats why I stick to acting!” he said. “Thats only $US2 a person. Enough for half an aspirin! Screw it. Forget what I said! Load up the website and healthcare for all!”

Wahlberg’s tweets have since been deleted, but he did leave us with these:

People really need help and care and I don’t feel good making light of it. Even in a self deprecating manner. I don’t use twitter to bitch ❤

— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 15, 2013

I will say this though… My maths may be bad but it’s better than most of our politicians!

— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 15, 2013

