Donna Summer Dead At 63

Photo: Getty

Disco queen Donna Summer passed away this morning at the age of 63, according to TMZ.The singer, who was in Florida at the time of her death, had been battling cancer.



Summer won five Grammy awards throughout her career and is responsible for 70s hits like “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.”

Summer is survived by her singer husband Bruce Sudano, their three daughters and four grandchildren.

Watch her “Last Dance” below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



