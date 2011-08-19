University Of Miami President: "I Have No Tolerance For Breaking Rules"

In an interview with Time Magazine earlier this month, before the scandal hit, University of Miami President Donna Shalala, responded to the question of how she’s cleaned up Miami’s notoriously renegade team:



“I have no tolerance for breaking rules.”

But Shalala started at Miami in 2001, and the alleged scandal started in 2002, right under her eyes. Shalala said she was completely unaware of Nevin Shapiro’s crimes and released this statement Monday:

“I am upset, disheartened and saddened by these recent allegations.”

