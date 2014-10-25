HOUSE OF THE DAY: Fashion Designer Donna Karan Is Selling Her Secluded Caribbean Estate For $39 Million

Donna Karan is selling a seven-acre portion of her 10-acre beachfront estate (known as “The Sanctuary”) in Turks and Caicos for $US39 million.

Currently listed with Christie’s International Realty, the Caribbean island property is comprised of two vacation villas and a guest pavilion in the Parrot Cay resort.

Each house has four bedrooms with second-floor master bedrooms and its own infinity pool. The interiors are very zen with plenty of white couches, wooden floors, and art works from Bali and Africa.

As a part of the Parrot Cay resort, the new estate owners will have access to the beach, a spa, two private butlers, a personal chef, and daily maid services.

There’s also a 24-hour manager, sporting facilities, restaurants, and boutiques on the island. Sounds just about perfect.

