HOUSE OF THE DAY: Fashion Designer Donna Karan Is Selling Her Secluded Caribbean Estate For $39 Million

Megan Willett
Parrot Cay Donna Karan homeParadise Photography via Christie’s International Real Estate

Donna Karan is selling a seven-acre portion of her 10-acre beachfront estate (known as “The Sanctuary”) in Turks and Caicos for $US39 million.

Currently listed with Christie’s International Realty, the Caribbean island property is comprised of two vacation villas and a guest pavilion in the Parrot Cay resort.

Each house has four bedrooms with second-floor master bedrooms and its own infinity pool. The interiors are very zen with plenty of white couches, wooden floors, and art works from Bali and Africa.

As a part of the Parrot Cay resort, the new estate owners will have access to the beach, a spa, two private butlers, a personal chef, and daily maid services.

There’s also a 24-hour manager, sporting facilities, restaurants, and boutiques on the island. Sounds just about perfect.

Welcome to Donna Karan's gorgeous seven-acre estate in the Parrot Cay resort on Turks and Caicos.

The property is comprised of two villas that have four bedrooms a piece.

Both homes were designed by Cheong Yew Kuan, a world-renowned Singapore architect.

The interiors were decorated by New York's Bonetti/Kozerski Studio.

Inside, the home has cedar and coral stone walls, walnut flooring, and art from Bali and Africa.

Each home has a yoga pavilion, storage pavilions, and staff quarters.

They also have state-of-the-art kitchens, perfect if you want to make use of Parrot Cay's private chef.

Both homes are very zen and relaxing. Who wouldn't want to unwind on these white couches?

Especially if this is your view.

There are four bedrooms in each villa, with the master bedroom on the second floor.

It has a sitting room and terrace that looks out at the ocean.

The travertine baths and outdoor showers are another gorgeous design element.

You can have a nice relaxing soak as the sun sets.

And of course, each villa has its own pool with outdoor lounge seating.

The infinity pools come up almost right next to the homes.

A screened-in guest pavilion is the centrepiece of Karan's property.

It serves as an indoor formal dining area that can seat up to 20.

It also opens up to a third swimming pool on the estate.

In total, the property is a whopping seven acres.

Some of which is beachfront, too.

One last look at the stunning $39 million home.

Not big enough for you?

An Entire Connecticut Ghost Town Is On Sale For $US800,000 >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.