DNC chair offers poetic response to new revelations about Hillary Clinton's email server

Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazille offered an unusually styled response to the FBI’s announcement that it was continuing its investigation into whether Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information while serving as secretary of state.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Brazille appeared to offer — in the form of an acrostic poem — an assessment of the media coverage of the FBI’s announcement.

Fear: F. False E. Evidence A. Appearing R. Real

— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 28, 2016

On Friday, FBI Director James Comey wrote a letter to congressional leaders informing them that it learned of “the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation.”

The emails were reportedly discovered by agency investigators looking into former congressman Anthony Weiner’s alleged explicit messages with a 15-year-old. Weiner is the estranged husband of close Clinton adviser Huma Abedin, who filed for divorce from Weiner earlier this year.

“The FBI cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant,” Comey wrote. “I cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work.”

Shortly after Friday’s FBI announcement, Clinton campaign chair John Podesta demanded Comey release more information regarding the continued investigation.

“It is extraordinary that we would see something like this just 11 days out from a presidential election,” Podesta said. “The Director owes it to the American people to immediately provide the full details of what he is now examining. We are confident this will not produce any conclusions different from the one the FBI reached in July.”

Some left-leaning commentators took to social media to criticise what they viewed as a media overreaction to the continued investigation.

After a DEFCON 1 freakout, we now know the emails in question were: 1) Not from Hillary 2) Not from her sever 3) Not from her investigation

— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 28, 2016

It’s bad enough having the media do the “raises questions,” substance-free innuendo thing. Worse when the FBI director does it. Disgraceful

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 28, 2016

Comey ought to clarify further what’s going on, but Team Blue going overboard with this stuff. https://t.co/Yg7R9KT3Y3

— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 28, 2016

Every news org today: FBI reopening Clinton investigation! FBI will investigate new emails Emails weren’t from Clinton Maybe we overreacted

— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 28, 2016

