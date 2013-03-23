Unreal Footage Of The 'Egg-Sized' Hail Tornado That Killed Nine People In China

This week a heavy storm hit the Chinese city of Dongguan and surrounding areas in Southern China, killing at least 9 people and seriously injuring two according to the South China Morning Post.



The storm had an unusual feature — “egg-sized” hail which witnesses compared to “stones falling from the sky”. Chinese state news agency Xinhua also described it as a “tornado” with winds of 176.8 km (109 miles) per hour.

People’s Daily reports that at least 24 people in Southern China have died as a result of “wild weather” in the past few days, with 1.53 million people effected and $210 million in economic losses.

Beijing Cream has compiled some photos and videos of the storm in Dongguan. This video shows the view from a window as the hail rained down.

This video is a compilation of footage of the storm and its aftermath. Note the deafening roar:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.