Drone footage shows what more than a year of war has done to an airport in Ukraine

This incredible drone footage shows what happened to the airport in Donetsk, Ukraine, after being ravaged by war for more than a year.

Donetsk, a city in eastern Ukraine, has been a highly contested site, fought over by the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatist forces since the outbreak of war in early 2014. Its airport in particular is viewed as a strategic necessity for both sides, which has led to two large-scale battles over the facility.

However, in its current shape, the airport is virtually useless. It has been under rebel control since early 2015.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Ben Nigh

