Done Window Dressing Boyz?

Funny how premium US listed gold exploration stocks like THM, FRG and RBY are each down today +/- 7% (while the sector is down 3-4%) after having run strong into the end of the year.



It looks to me like fund managers who missed the real buying opp’s in these items dressed their windows for year end reports and now are dumping out.

How immoral is the concept of window dressing, anyway? It’s like, ‘hey I suck as a fund manager but I am going to keep trying to trick you at the end of each quarter and year.

Photo: biiwii.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.