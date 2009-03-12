DONE: Roche Buying Genentech

At least big pharma is a source of M&A fees. Following news that Merck is buying Schering Plough, Roche and Genentech have FINALLY ended an ongoing maiting dance, as the Swiss drugmaker will buy out Genentech for $47 billion. Genentech, formally a Roche subsidiary before being spun out, had resisted the sale for the longest time, but eventually given the market uncertainty and Roche’s tenacity, gave in.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.