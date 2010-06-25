After Marathon All-Night Session, House And Senate Agree On Historic Financial Reform Bill

Well, it’s going to be a little while before we know everything that’s in the bill, but the Senate-House conference committee is over.



The debate ended with a party line vote just before 6:00 AM.

The goal is to have a bill for Obama to sign by July 4.

The key to getting it done was a compromise on the thorniest issue, derivatives.

According to Bloomberg, the basic gist is that banks will still be able to keep almost all of their derivatives trading, but it will need to be segregated in some manner. Basically, it looks like a huge win for the banks.

WSJ notes that a faction of New York-based (read: Wall Street-based) Democrats threatened to derail the whole thing if strict derivatives language were to stay in place.

Derivatives proved to be the key flashpoint as lawmakers sought to put the finishing touches on the bill. Dozens of House Democrats had expressed concern about requirements that banks split-off their lucrative swaps desks. The situation boiled over Thursday when a group of New York House Democrats threatened to vote against the entire financial overhaul bill if the split-off language favoured by Sen. Blanche Lincoln (D., Ark.) remained unchanged becauseof the potential impact on jobs and businesses in their state.

With public negotiations lurching forward into the evening and moving toward midnight, key lawmakers huddled in shifting groups with Treasury and White House officials, speaking in hushed whispers at the hearing table, in the hallway outside the meeting room, and in various Senate offices.

There’s a lot of unpacking left to do on this one. Nothing in it sounds too devastating yet, though there’s obviously concern. The general tone from the talking heads on CNBC is negative, however, in terms of what this will mean for Wall Street, with the thinking being that in the end Obama held fast and didn’t cave compeltely.

Update: A few other key points.

In a surprise, a new bank levy of $19 billion was introduced, and in terms of the Volcker Rule, banks will be limited to investing 3% of their tangible commone equity into hedge funds and private equity.

