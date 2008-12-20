DONE: Carmakers Get Up To $17.4 Billion From TARP

Finally, the automakers get their bridge loan. We’re still looking through details, but the basic idea is: $13.4 billion will come from TARP and the companies have until March 31, 2009 to come up with a totally new set of stakeholder agreements and until December 31, 2009 to achieve total wage and work rules parity with the transplants.



Of course, this “March 31” date and and all the stipulations are irrelevant, because this is a deal between the car makers and George Bush. The car companies are probably already renegotiating the deal with the Obama Administration.

Other obvious points: No golden parachutes, no dividends, no large acquisitions and no private jets.

DETAILS:

Fact Sheet: Financing Assistance to Facilitate the Restructuring of Automobile Manufacturers to Attain Financial Viability

Purpose: The terms and conditions of the financing provided by the Treasury Department will facilitate restructuring of our domestic auto industry, prevent disorderly bankruptcies during a time of economic difficulty, and protect the taxpayer by ensuring that only financially viable firms receive financing.

Amount: Auto manufacturers will be provided with $13.4 B in short-term financing from the TARP, with an additional $4 B available in February, contingent upon drawing down the second tranche of TARP funds.

Viability Requirement: The firms must use these funds to become financially viable. Taxpayers will not be asked to provide financing for firms that do not become viable. If the firms have not attained viability by March 31, 2009, the loan will be called and all funds returned to the Treasury.

Definition of Viability: A firm will only be deemed viable if it has a positive net present value, taking into account all current and future costs, and can fully repay the government loan.

Binding Terms and Conditions: The binding terms and conditions established by the Treasury will mirror those that were voted favourably by a majority of both Houses of Congress, including:

Firms must provide warrants for non-voting stock.

Firms must accept limits on executive compensation and eliminate perks such as corporate jets.

Debt owed to the government would be senior to other debts, to the extent permitted by law.

Firms must allow the government to examine their books and records.

Firms must report and the government has the power to block any large transactions (> $100 M).

Firms must comply with applicable Federal fuel efficiency and emissions requirements.

Firms must not issue new dividends while they owe government debt.

Targets: The terms and conditions established by Treasury will include additional targets that were the subject of Congressional negotiations but did not come to a vote, including:

Reduce debts by 2/3 via a debt for equity exchange.

Make one-half of VEBA payments in the form of stock.

Eliminate the jobs bank.

Work rules that are competitive with transplant auto manufacturers by 12/31/09.

Wages that are competitive with those of transplant auto manufacturers by 12/31/09.

These terms and conditions would be non-binding in the sense that negotiations can deviate from the quantitative targets above, providing that the firm reports the reasons for these deviations and makes the business case to achieve long-term viability in spite of the deviations.

In addition, the firm will be required to conclude new agreements with its other major stakeholders, including dealers and suppliers, by March 31, 2009.

——

WSJ: The deal would extend $13.4 billion in loans to General Motors Corp. and Chrysler LLC in December and January, with another $4 billion likely available in February. The deal is contingent on the companies’ showing that they are financially viable by March.

The deal generally tracks key provisions of the bailout legislation that nearly passed Congress earlier this month. But it is somewhat more lenient in judging their viability.

The deal appeared to represent a relatively modest step in the administration’s efforts to put the auto makers on a long-term path to viability. By forsaking a trip to bankruptcy court, the White House gave up its most powerful weapon to extract concessions from the companies and their workers, suppliers, dealers and creditors.

