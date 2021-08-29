Kanye West finally releases ‘Donda’ on streaming platforms and teases another presidential bid with ‘2024’ merchandise

Kanye West is seen at a ‘Donda’ listening party in Atlanta, Georgia on July 22, 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Kanye West’s long-awaited 10th album “Donda” has finally been released.

It’s now streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

Merchandise for the album, particularly a ‘2024’ t-shirt, hints at West making another presidential bid.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kanye West has finally released his long-awaited 10th album “Donda” on streaming services.

The album is now available on Apple Music and Spotify after its release was delayed several times, most recently because DaBaby’s manager reportedly refused to clear a verse on the song “Jail.”

West began teasing the album’s release almost two years ago and sparked rumors that its release was imminent back in July when the rapper hosted a listening party in Las Vegas. A second listening party, attended by his ex Kim Kardashian West, in Atlanta earlier this month.

On Thursday night, West sparked controversy by bringing artists Da Baby and Marilyn Manson on stage during his third listening party for Donda in Chicago.

West released merchandise following the Chicago event, with one item hinting at a desire to run for president again.

A line of t-shirts had ‘2024’ printed on them, seemingly referencing a future attempt to run for office, NME reported.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has hinted at another presidential bid after his failed 2020 run. After conceding defeat on November 4 last year, having collected just 60,000 votes out of an estimated 160 million, the rapper tweeted: ‘KANYE 2024.’

Insider reached out to West’s management but did not immediately receive a response.