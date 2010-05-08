Donald Yacktman: If The Market Does Double Dip, Take This Opportunity And Buy

Donald Yacktman of Yacktman Asset Management spoke on CNBC today, and pushed for a long-term approach to investing. He suggests taking advantage of unnecessary dips in markets, like the one we may be experiencing, and buying undervalued equities.



0:40 Looking to buy the lows of the current volatile markets

1:30 “I have no idea” about whether this is going to be like 2008 again

2:40 Always looking for future opportunities, where firms are going to have huge returns compared to prices

3:45 Financial are “black boxes” often don’t know exactly what is going on within them, is getting out of those investments

