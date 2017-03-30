Donald Tusk to UK: 'we already miss you'

European Council President Donald Tusk said “there was no reason to pretend this is a happy day”, after Britain officially triggered the process to leave the European Union.
He said: “After all, most Europeans including almost half the British voters wish that we would stay together, not drift apart. As for me I will not pretend that this is, that I am happy today.”
Produced by David Ibekwe
