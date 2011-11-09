Hong Kong Chief Donald Tsang Just Told Bill Ackman To Piss Off

Remember Bill Ackman who wants to bet on Hong Kong dollar appreciating?
Our dear Chief Executive Donald Tsang just told him to piss off, and said that Bill Ackman will ‘lose a lot of money’.
This article originally appeared here: Donald Tsang Just Told Bill Ackman To Piss Off
Also sprach Analyst – World & China Economy, Global Finance, Real Estate
- Donald Tsang, Li Ka-shing, And Lee Shau-kee
- So You Want To Bet On Hong Kong Dollar Appreciating?
- Hong Kong Policy Address 2011-12: What To Expect For Housing Policy
- 19 Years Ago, It Was Black Wednesday
- Bill Gross Apologises And Turns More Pessimistic
- Politicians Are Encouraged To Be Idiots By The Public
- Hong Kong: Monetary Statistics For August 2011
- China Real Estate: Some Anecdotes As Told By Deutsche Bank
Read more posts on Also Sprach Analyst »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.