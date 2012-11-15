Donald Trump Blasts Cher And The Half A Million People Who Signed A Petition Asking Macy's To Dump Him—Here's Today's Buzz

People MagazinePeople magazine has just crowned “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum, who is married to actress Jenna Dewan, 2012’s “Sexiest Man Alive!” The 32-year-old actor says his initial reaction to the news was, “Y’all are messing with me.”

It’s official: “Today” show EP Jim Bell is leaving the show after seven years to return to a full-time job at NBC Sports, where he will be in charge of Olympics coverage.

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino will star in a hybrid talk/reality series titled, “The Show with Vinny,” in which he will interview a range of celebrities at his family’s New York home.

Meryl Streep’s daughter, Grace Gummer, is joining HBO’s “The Newsroom” in season two, playing “Hallie Shea, an embedded reporter covering the Mitt Romney campaign.”

Jack Nicholson is being courted to play Robert Downey Jr.’s father in the David Dobkin-directed dramedy “The Judge.” RDJ is already on board to star as a successful attorney who returns to his hometown for his mother’s funeral only to discover that his estranged and Alzheimer’s-stricken father, the town’s judge, is the murder suspect.

Chelsea Handler cancelled an appearance on the “Today” show citing food poisoning, but then felt well enough to do “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” and be “all over” her hotelier boyfriend Andres Balasz at Monkey Bar following her appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Snubbed Kathie Lee Gifford later said on “Today”: “She had been sick all night, we were told . . . But we had a feeling something was up.”

Peter Chernin’s media company, The Chernin Group, has acquired a stake in online video business Base 79, the largest YouTube network in the European, Middle Eastern and Asia regions. The Financial Times values TCG’s investment at about $10M in return for a 28 per cent stake of Base 79. Chernin also has investments in Scopely, Tumblr and Flipboard.

Popular Disney roller coaster Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is being adapted for a television pilot by Disney-owned ABC.

Donald Trump’s latest Twitter feud is with Cher, who, after seeing Trump in a Macy’s ad, tweeted: “I’ll NEVER GO TO MACY’S AGAIN ! I didnt know they sold Donald Trump’s Line! If they don’t care that they sell products from a LOUDMOUTH RACIST CRETIN,WHO’D LIE LIKE “HIS RUG”TO GET SOME CHEAP PRESS ! I CANT BELIEVE MACY’S THINKS HE’S THE RIGHT “MAN” 2 REPRESENT THEIR NAME!” Trump responded to Cher and half a million other Twitter haters who signed a letter urging Macy’s to drop him, by tweeting “I don’t wear a “rug”—it’s mine. And I promise not to talk about your massive plastic surgeries that didn’t work.” Meow.

Watch the now-controversial ad, also featuring Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Martha Stewart, below:



SEE ALSO: Tour Silva’s real-life deserted island from ‘Skyfall’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.