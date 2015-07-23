Here's what's in Donald Trump's stock portfolio

Donald Trump’s personal financial disclosure report, which was filed as part of his presidential campaign on Wednesday, contains fairly detailed information about what’s in his stock portfolio.

And in short, it’s a lot of stuff.

The report, which was released by the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, names companies Trump has stock in and identifies the banks that handle his portfolio.

However, it doesn’t provide exact information about the value of Trump’s investments.

According to the report, Trump’s stock portfolio is worth between somewhere between $US33.4 million and $US87.9 million. The gap between the two numbers is so wide because the FEC only requires presidential candidates to list their holdings within broad ranges.

Trump’s stock holdings are held in accounts with Barclays, Oppenheimer, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank, according to the disclosure.

The Barclays account includes investments in 32 entities and cash worth between $US49,021 and $US396,001.

Trump reported having stock in two accounts at Deutsche Bank that contain cash, treasury bills, and stock in 173 entities. The disclosure report said his two accounts with Deutsche Bank are worth between $US21,725,129 and $US51,595,016.

In his account with Oppenheimer, Trump has cash and 31 positions worth between $US10,380,031 and $US33,301,000. At JPMorgan, Trump has one account with stock in 60 firms worth between $US1,251,008 and $US2,617,000.

According to the report, Trump’s investments cross a wide spectrum of industries, with technology companies, financial firms, defence contractors, and energy are all represented in his portfolio. Trump also owns stock in many well-known companies including Apple, Nike, Whole Foods, Google, Philip Morris, Raytheon, Facebook, and Morgan Stanley, among others.

In a statement released July 15, the day he filed the report, Trump’s campaign said it would show his net worth is “in excess of TEN BILLION DOLLARS.” That statement acknowledged the financial disclosure would not fully detail Trump’s fortune as it “was not designed for a man of Mr. Trump’s massive wealth.”

Either way, Trump’s claims about his finances far exceed outside estimates.

Forbes currently estimates his net worth at $US4 billion. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported the personal financial disclosure shows Trump has assets worth at least $US1.5 billion. The newspaper said this includes “over 500 entities in which he is a trustee, president, chairman or member” and 391 of those entities are named with the word “Trump” or his initials.

Business Insider requested and obtained a copy of Trump’s financial disclosure from the FEC. You can view Trump’s entire report here or read the portion detailing his stock portfolio below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.