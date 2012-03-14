Donald Trump's Sons Killed A Whole Bunch Of Big Game On An African Safari

Eric and Donald Trump Jr., sons of The Donald, went on a hunting safari in Zimbabwe last year and by some measures, had a very successful trip.



Animal rights activists recently obtained and posted photos of the big hunt, which include the Trumps and their entourage posing with a dead elephant, a waterbuck, and a 12-foot-long crocodile hanging from a tree.

Now the pair is defending themselves against the activists, according to the Daily Mail. Don has responded to angry commenters on Twitter, saying the meat went to feed hungry villagers and while the animals may seem exotic in the U.S., hunting elephants is a lot like hunting deer to Americans.

In any case, this looks like a pretty extreme hunting trip:

