Donald Trump's closing message to New Hampshire: Vote even if you're dying or your wife is leaving you

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump gave a big speech in Manchester, New Hampshire, on the eve of the state’s influential Republican presidential primary.

Trump, repeating a line he has given before, jokingly urged voters to get out and vote for him even if they are sick or facing a potential divorce.

“You have to get out and you have to vote no matter what,” Trump told an arena full of supporters Monday night.

“I say it all the time. If you’re sick. If you’re really like you can’t move. You’re close to death,” he said. “Your doctor tells you it’s not working. Your wife is disgusted with you. She said, ‘I’m leaving.’ [Vote] no matter what. She says, ‘Darling, I love you, but I’ve fallen in love with another man.'”

Trump declared: “I don’t give a damn! You got to get out to vote.”

The Republican front-runner said his wife, Melania Trump, was not a fan of him saying that line at his rallies. She soon joined the candidate on stage and urged voters to help make America great again, his campaign theme.

“Oh, My wife doesn’t like it when I say that,” he mused. “She says, ‘You shouldn’t say that.’ But that’s OK.”

Tuesday’s Republican primary in New Hampshire is set to be a high-stakes event with the potential to shape the the race. A number of the establishment-oriented candidates ignored last week’s Iowa caucuses in order to exclusively focus on the Granite State.

