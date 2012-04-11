Donald Trump's Miss Universe Pageant Will Allow Transgender Women To Compete—Here's Today's Buzz

APAfter much debate, Donald Trump’s Miss Universe Pageant and GLAAD have announced the inclusion of transgender women in beauty competitions after Jenna Talackova was disqualified from competing in Canada,

Looks like Lana Del Rey’s song “Axl Rose Husband,” in which she croons “You’re my one king daddy, I’m your little queen,” may become a reality—the two singers have been hanging out together in Los Angeles, despite a 25-year age difference.

Miley Cyrus slams anorexia rumours, tweets she has a “gluten and lactose intolerance.”

Tom Hanks is in talks to play Walt Disney in a movie about the making of “Mary Poppins.”

“The Lion King” surpasses “Phantom of the Opera” as Broadway’s top grossing show of all time.

Designer Marc Jacobs frolicks on the beach in Rio to celebrate his 49th birthday—with his 24-year-old porn star boyfriend.

Disney’s live-action prequel to “Sleeping Beauty,” titled “Maleficent” will be released March 14, 2014. Angelina Jolie will star as the sorceress.

Perez Hilton lost 80 pounds and showed off his new six-pack on the red carpet.

Watch the first five minutes of Guy Pearce’s action-packed “Lockout” below.



