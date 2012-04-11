Donald Trump's Miss Universe Pageant Will Allow Transgender Women To Compete—Here's Today's Buzz

- APAfter much debate, Donald Trump’s Miss Universe Pageant and GLAAD have announced the inclusion of transgender women in beauty competitions after Jenna Talackova was disqualified from competing in Canada,
- Looks like Lana Del Rey’s song “Axl Rose Husband,” in which she croons “You’re my one king daddy, I’m your little queen,” may become a reality—the two singers have been hanging out together in Los Angeles, despite a 25-year age difference.
- Miley Cyrus slams anorexia rumours, tweets she has a “gluten and lactose intolerance.”
- Tom Hanks is in talks to play Walt Disney in a movie about the making of “Mary Poppins.”
- “The Lion King” surpasses “Phantom of the Opera” as Broadway’s top grossing show of all time.
- Designer Marc Jacobs frolicks on the beach in Rio to celebrate his 49th birthday—with his 24-year-old porn star boyfriend.
- Disney’s live-action prequel to “Sleeping Beauty,” titled “Maleficent” will be released March 14, 2014. Angelina Jolie will star as the sorceress.
- Perez Hilton lost 80 pounds and showed off his new six-pack on the red carpet.
- Watch the first five minutes of Guy Pearce’s action-packed “Lockout” below.
