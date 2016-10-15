Donald Trump's massive empire is under siege -- see everything at stake

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s brand might be losing steam.
In the wake of several public gaffes, including a decade-old recording of Trump making derogatory comments about women, consumers are becoming wary of the brand.
Since the video was made public, perceived value of the Trump brand fell 8 percentage points in real estate and 6 percentage points in country and golf clubs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing research firm Brand Keys.
Data assembled by location-intelligence company Foursquare in August showed that businesses that have been hardest hit by a drop in foot traffic include some of the best-known Trump properties: Trump SoHo, the Trump Tower in Chicago, and the Trump-branded Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, which closed earlier this week.
“I know from industry insiders that business is down at least 30% at their other properties,” Jack Ezon, president of Ovation Vacations, told the Boston Globe. “Our numbers with Trump are consistent with that projection.”
As the added value of the Trump brand drops, he could struggle to find people who are willing to pay a premium for his name.
Here are the major properties and businesses at stake.
- Trump International Hotel and Tower, Chicago
- Trump Grande, Sunny Isles, Florida
- Trump Hollywood, Florida
- Trump Towers, Sunny Isles, Florida
- Trump Plaza New Jersey
- The Estates at Trump National, California
- 610 Park Avenue, New York
- Trump Palace, New York
- Trump Parc, New York
- Trump Parc East, New York
- Trump Park Avenue, New York
- Trump Park Residences, Yorktown, New York
- Trump Place, New York
- Trump Plaza, New Rochelle, New York
- Trump Tower at City Center, Westchester, New York
- Trump World Tower, New York
- Trump Parc Stamford, Connecticut
- Trump Towers, Istanbul, Sisli
- Trump World, Seoul, South Korea
- Trump Tower, Century City, Makati, Philippines
- Trump Tower Mumbai
- Trump Towers Pune
- Trump Tower Punta del Este, Uruguay
Mar-a-Lago is a beach and pool club and spa, with rooms, suites, and cottages spread over 20 acres. The club has been the site of everything from Trump's most recent wedding to Maya Angelou's 80th birthday party, hosted by Oprah Winfrey.
The hotel is located inside the Old Post Office Pavilion, which dates back to 1899 and required $200 million in renovations.
The resort is set on 400 acres overlooking the ocean, and features 218 suites and an 18-hole golf course.
The 65-story tower is the second-tallest skyscraper in Canada. It actually belongs to Talon Developments, which licensed the Trump name for the tower.
Completed in 2009, the hotel and condo buildings are set right on Waikiki Beach.
Developed by the Holborn Group, Vancouver's Trump Tower is set to open in January 2017.
The distinctively shaped building has 369 hotel rooms and 700 condo units. It opened in 2011.
Trump Winery is the largest vineyard in Virginia, and the 26,000-square-foot mansion has 45 rooms where guests can stay.
- Trump International Golf Links Scotland
- Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
- Trump National Golf Club Charlotte
- Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck
- Trump International Golf Links Ireland
- Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York
- Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley
- Trump National Golf Club Jupiter
- Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles
- Trump National Doral
- Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach
- Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia
- Trump International Golf Club Dubai
- Trump World Golf Club Dubai
- Trump Turnberry, Scotland
- Trump National Golf Club, Washington, DC
- Trump National Golf Club Westchester
