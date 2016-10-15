Donald Trump's massive empire is under siege -- see everything at stake

Spencer Platt/Getty Images A mother and her daughters outside Trump Tower in New York City October 8.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s brand might be losing steam.

In the wake of several public gaffes, including a decade-old recording of Trump making derogatory comments about women, consumers are becoming wary of the brand.

Since the video was made public, perceived value of the Trump brand fell 8 percentage points in real estate and 6 percentage points in country and golf clubs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing research firm Brand Keys.

Data assembled by location-intelligence company Foursquare in August showed that businesses that have been hardest hit by a drop in foot traffic include some of the best-known Trump properties: Trump SoHo, the Trump Tower in Chicago, and the Trump-branded Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, which closed earlier this week.

“I know from industry insiders that business is down at least 30% at their other properties,” Jack Ezon, president of Ovation Vacations, told the Boston Globe. “Our numbers with Trump are consistent with that projection.”

As the added value of the Trump brand drops, he could struggle to find people who are willing to pay a premium for his name.

Here are the major properties and businesses at stake.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.