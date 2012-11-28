REPORT: Donald Trump's Kids Were Embarrassed By His Attacks On Barack Obama

Photo: flickr/gageskidmore

Donald Trump’s children were reportedly so concerned about his repeated criticism of Barack Obama that they asked him to tone down his attacks.Mr. Trump, the billionaire business mogul, repeatedly waded into the U.S. election race with a series of attacks on the President, culminating in a bizarre offer to donate money to charity if Mr. Obama released his college records.



His behaviour was allegedly so distracting that his three children, Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka approached him and allegedly told him to soften his stance as it was damaging the family’s reputation.

“The three of them met and went to see their dad in his Fifth Avenue office,” a source told The New York Daily News. “They showed a lot of respect, but told him he’s worked too long and too hard to build up the reputation he has. They understand completely he’s always been outspoken and that he likes attention, but this is too much.”

Mr. Trump’s representatives denied that such a meeting took place.

Following Mr. Obama re-election earlier this month, Mr. Trump, star of “The Apprentice,” took to Twitter, launching an extraordinary rant, calling the President’s victory a “total sham,” a “travesty” and a “disaster for democracy.” The 66-year-old also called for a “revolution” of the American political system, including a rally in Washington DC.

Following Mr. Trump’s offer to pay $5 million to charity if Mr. Obama made his academic records public, the president joked on Jay Leno’s late-night talk show: “This all dates back to when we were growing up together in Kenya.”

Mr. Trump was also an advocate of the “birther” conspiracy theory that Mr. Obama was born in Africa and not the U.S.

