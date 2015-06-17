The incredible planes, mansions, and toys of Donald Trump

April Walloga
Donald trump playing golfREUTERS/David MoirDonald Trump plays golf during the opening of his Trump International Golf Links golf course near Aberdeen, northeast Scotland July 10, 2012.

Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency Tuesday, at the same time claiming that he’s worth nearly $US9 billion. (Forbes says it’s less than half that).

Regardless, the billionaire knows how to spread his wealth.

Aside from running some of the best-known apartment buildings in the country, he also owns a personal portfolio of homes from Manhattan to Palm Beach, all of which are drenched in gold.

Here, we check out Trump’s collection of homes, cars, aircrafts, and more.

Julie Zeveloff and Meredith Galante contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Donald Trump calls Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue 'home' the majority of the time. Trump Tower is a 68-story skyscraper, and Trump sleeps in the penthouse.

Trump's penthouse has a gold- and diamond-covered door, an indoor fountain, a painted ceiling, and an ornate chandelier.

When Trump gets tired of his cosseted New York abode, he hops on his $100 million Boeing 757 and jets to one of his other mansions.

The jet's seat belts are plated in gold, naturally.

Here's where Trump catches some shut-eye onboard. The pillow is embroidered with the family crest, as are most of the other pillows on the aircraft.

When he's not in the air, Trump motors around in his fleet of luxury cars. A longtime Rolls-Royce man, he also owns an electric blue 1997 Lamborghini Diablo and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren from the mid '00s.

In 1985, Trump bought the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach for $10 million and turned it into a private club. The club sits on 17 acres of prime south Florida real estate.

The mansion was built in 1924 by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Trump lived on the property for 10 years before converting it to an exclusive private club.

It has a staggering 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and three bomb shelters.

The wedding of Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. at the Mar-a-Lago Club November 12, 2005 in Palm Beach, Florida.

In 1995, Trump purchased a 213-acre property in Bedford, NY, called Seven Springs. The 39,000-square-foot stone and glass mansion serves as a suburban home base for himself, his wife Melania, and their son Barron.

Trump reportedly paid $7.5 million for the property. He originally planned to use it as a golf course, but faced strong opposition from the locals, who were concerned about chemical runoff from the course going into a nearby lake.

Real estate magnate Donald Trump (R) plays golf during the opening of his Trump International Golf Links golf course near Aberdeen, northeast Scotland July 10, 2012.

Perfect for a country joyride, Trump commissioned the team at Orange County Choppers to craft this custom motorcycle out of 24-karat gold and 'elite custom parts.'

In 2011, Trump bought the final portion of fallen socialite Patricia Kluge's Charlottesville, Va. estate. He paid $6.5 million for the 23,000-square-foot mansion after buying the vineyard and winery for $6.2 million months earlier.

Donald Trump talks in front of rows of grapevines during a news conference at his winery in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2011. Trump is marking the opening of his Virginia wine enterprise, which he purchased from former socialite Patricia Kluge and her husband after the bank foreclosed on their business. (

The estate has a total of 45 rooms, a movie theatre, a stable for horses, a green house, and a guest cottage.

The dining room at the Albermarle estate when it was owned by Patricia Kluge.

At some point, he either gave or sold the vineyard -- Virginia's largest -- to his son, Eric. Fun fact: Donald Trump doesn't drink alcohol of any kind.

This year, Trump gave his Sikorsky S-76 chopper a complete makeover. He spent a reported $750,000 on the redesign, which includes plenty of 24-karat gold plating.

DORAL, FL - MARCH 05: The Trump Organisation helicopter lands on the course during a practice round prior to the start of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral on March 5, 2014 in Doral, Florida.

Trump used to own a second mansion in Palm Beach, but he sold it to Russian tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev (pictured) in 2008.

