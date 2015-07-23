How 2016 presidential candidate Donald Trump spends his billions

To prove that his net worth is more than double the $US4 billion figure touted by Forbes, republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently submitted a
92-page personal-financial-disclosure report to the Federal Election Commission.
The report — alleging that his net worth is in excess of $US10 billion — was made public after a June document released by the real estate magnate’s campaign described his net worth as being approximately $US8.7 billion.
One thing is for certain, though: regardless of how many billions Trump has, he knows how to spread his fortune around.
Aside from running some of the best-known apartment buildings in the country, he also owns a personal portfolio of homes from Manhattan to Palm Beach, all of which are drenched in gold.
Keep scrolling to check out Trump’s collection of homes, cars, aircrafts, and more.
Julie Zeveloff and Meredith Galante contributed to an earlier version of this post.
Donald Trump calls Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue 'home' the majority of the time. Trump Tower is a 68-story skyscraper, and Trump sleeps in the penthouse.
Trump's penthouse has a gold- and diamond-covered door, an indoor fountain, a painted ceiling, and an ornate chandelier.
When Trump gets tired of his cosseted New York abode, he hops on his $100 million Boeing 757 and jets to one of his other mansions.
Here's where Trump catches some shut-eye onboard. The pillow is embroidered with the family crest, as are most of the other pillows on the aircraft.
When he's not in the air, Trump motors around in his fleet of luxury cars. A longtime Rolls-Royce man, he also owns an electric blue 1997 Lamborghini Diablo and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren from the mid '00s.
In 1985, Trump bought the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach for $10 million and turned it into a private club. The club sits on 17 acres of prime south Florida real estate.
The mansion was built in 1924 by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Trump lived on the property for 10 years before converting it to an exclusive private club.
In 1995, Trump purchased a 213-acre property in Bedford, NY, called Seven Springs. The 39,000-square-foot stone and glass mansion serves as a suburban home base for himself, his wife Melania, and their son Barron.
Trump reportedly paid $7.5 million for the property. He originally planned to use it as a golf course, but faced strong opposition from the locals, who were concerned about chemical runoff from the course going into a nearby lake.
Perfect for a country joyride, Trump commissioned the team at Orange County Choppers to craft this custom motorcycle out of 24-karat gold and 'elite custom parts.'
In 2011, Trump bought the final portion of fallen socialite Patricia Kluge's Charlottesville, Va. estate. He paid $6.5 million for the 23,000-square-foot mansion after buying the vineyard and winery for $6.2 million months earlier.
The estate has a total of 45 rooms, a movie theatre, a stable for horses, a green house, and a guest cottage.
At some point, he either gave or sold the vineyard -- Virginia's largest -- to his son, Eric. Fun fact: Donald Trump doesn't drink alcohol of any kind.
This year, Trump gave his Sikorsky S-76 chopper a complete makeover. He spent a reported $750,000 on the redesign, which includes plenty of 24-karat gold plating.
Trump used to own a second mansion in Palm Beach, but he sold it to Russian tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev in 2008.
