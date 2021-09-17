A Democrat voter placed his dog’s poop on Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, report says

Former President Donald Trump’s plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced several times over the last few years. Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star defaced on Thursday, TMZ reported.

A Rhode Island photographer has confessed, telling TMZ that he deliberately placed his dog’s poop on the plaque.

The former president’s Hollywood star has been vandalized numerous times over the years.

Donald Trump’s star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced with dog feces on Thursday, TMZ reported.

According to the media outlet, James Hawkins, a photographer from Rhode Island, has fessed up to being responsible for the pile of dog poop.

Speaking to TMZ, Hawkins said that he was walking with his dog, Axl, on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday when nature called.

Axl defecated near the former president’s star and Hawkins, who told TMZ that he is a Democrat and dislikes Trump, said he decided to place the pile of poop on top of the star.

After taking the photo and posting it on his Instagram, Hawkins said that he disposed of the poop in a blue bag.

It isn’t the first time that the Hollywood plaque has been targeted by vandals.

In October 2016, Jamie Otis used a sledgehammer and pickax to destroy the star in a bid to try and extract it and auction it off to raise funds for women who have accused Trump of sexual assault. He pled no contest to vandalism, got a fine for community service, and was placed on three years of probation.

In July 2018, Insider reported that another man had defaced the star with a pickax. That same month, comedian George Lopez pretended to pee on the star using a water bottle.

In October 2020, just hours after the former president tested positive for COVID-19, someone dressed in a Hulk costume destroyed the plaque.

The star was dedicated to Trump in 2007 for his NBC show, “The Apprentice,” and for his work as a producer for beauty pageants.