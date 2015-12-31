'Bing, bing, bing': Donald Trump acts out hair products in order to mock climate scientists

During a Wednesday campaign speech, real-estate mogul Donald Trump launched into a one-minute complaint about environmentalists and hair spray.

Trump first mocked President Barack Obama for prioritising climate-change policies despite flying around the planet in “an old Boeing 747, with the old engines and spewing stuff,”

“So he’s got a problem with the carbon footprint!” Trump exclaimed.

The Republican presidential front-runner quickly pivoted to the topic of hair spray. This was an apparent reference to the chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, that were once found in aerosol cans but were phased out after scientists found that they diminished the earth’s ozone layer.

“You’re can’t use hair spray because hair spray is going to affect the ozone,” Trump said, speaking at a rally in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

“Let’s see, I’m in my room in New York City and I want to put on a little spray, right? Right?” he continued as the crowd laughed in approval. “But I hear where they don’t want me to use hair spray. They want me to use the pump!”

Trump acted out using a pump. He said “bing, bing, bing” as he got the imaginary lotion out.

“And then it comes out in big globs, right, and it’s stuck in your hair. And you say, ‘Oh my God, I got to take a shower again, my hair’s all screwed up.’ Right?” Trump asked. “I want to use hair spray. They say, ‘Don’t use hair spray, it’s bad for the ozone.'”

He continued: “So I’m sitting in this concealed apartment, this concealed — I really do live in a very nice apartment, right? — but it’s sealed! It’s beautiful. I don’t think anything gets out. And I’m not supposed to be using hair spray.”

Trump then returned to mocking Obama for thinking that global warming is a more pressing issue than terrorism.

Watch below:

CLIP: Donald Trump on hair spray and pollution. Full video here: https://t.co/GggvlUk1ZDhttps://t.co/IQUBeUGIq5

— CSPAN (@cspan) December 30, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.