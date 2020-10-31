DONALD TRUMP'S FIRST TERM: The graphic novel

Josh Adams for Business Insider

This story is about two moments that revealed President Donald Trump’s character to the world: his reaction to the tragedy at Charlottesville, and then just more than 3 years later, his response to widespread demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd.

Part one is called “You Never Apologise.” Part two is called “Always Dominate.”

August 2017, and even June 2020, seem like a very long time ago. Our aim is to bring those moments back to life as America finishes voting in the 2020 election.

Insider is proud to present Never Show Weakness: Trump in Power.

The depictions in the comic are portrayals of events and conversations specifically described in the following books, broadcasts, and articles:

