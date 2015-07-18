Donald Trump just took his feud with the Huffington Post to the next level

Donald Trump’s campaign dismissed the Huffington Post as a “glorified blog” in a statement on Friday evening.

Trump’s attack on the website came after the Huffington Post announced it would cover Trump’s presidential campaign on its entertainment page rather than in its politics section. Huffington Post Washington bureau chief Ryan Grim also dismissed Trump as “a clownshow” in an interview about the decision with Business Insider.

“The only clown show in this scenario is the Huffington Post pretending to be a legitimate news source,” the Trump campaign statement said.

Though the statement was titled “Donald J. Trump Response To Huffington Post,” a Trump spokeswoman said it was attributable to his campaign. The statement pointed to the fact Trump has previously criticised the Huffington Post on Twitter.

“If you read previously written Tweets, Mr. Trump has never been a fan of Arianna Huffington or the money-losing Huffington Post,” the statement said.

Indeed, in one 2012 tweet, Trump launched a series of personal attacks on the site’s co-founder and editor in chief, Arianna Huffington, that referenced her 1997 divorce from a former congressman who later announced he was gay:

.@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2012

The Trump campaign’s statement also touted his positioning in a series of polls and vowed he would win the first two presidential primaries.

“Mr. Trump is number one in the unimportant Huffington Post poll, along with all other recently released polls including Reuters, FOX, USA Today/Suffolk University and The Economist. Mr. Trump is in first place in Nevada, where he is also number one, by a wide margin, with Hispanics. He is number one in North Carolina and expects to win Iowa and New Hampshire,” the statement said.

In his interview with Business Insider, Grim said Trump is only performing well in the polls “because of the big field” in the Republican primary.

The Trump campaign’s statement also boasted his controversial recent comments about Mexican immigrants “singlehandedly raised the issue of illegal immigration and started a national conversation about what has turned out to be one of the most important topics of this election cycle.”

“Likewise, Mr. Trump is the leader on issues such as the terrible United States trade deals, strengthening our military, taking care of our great Vets and the repeal and replacement of Obamacare,” the statement said.

