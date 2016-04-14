REPORT: Donald Trump's campaign manager will not be prosecuted

(Reuters) – Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign manager, who was charged in Florida last month with battery on a reporter, will not be prosecuted, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

Corey Lewandowski was charged with intentionally grabbing and bruising the arm of Michelle Fields, then a reporter for the conservative news outlet Breitbart, when she tried to question Trump at a campaign event on March 8.

Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg is scheduled to announce the decision not to press charges against Lewandowski on Thursday afternoon, Politico said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

