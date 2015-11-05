Here are Donald Trump's first campaign ads

MSNBC/screengrab A Donald Trump ad previewing on ‘Morning Joe.’

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump released his first campaign ads on Thursday: a pair of radio spots.

According to the real-estate mogul’s campaign, the commercials were part of a $US300,000 early-state buy.

And while the price of the buy was relatively modest, the content of the ads was anything but.

The ads reiterated a litany of Trump campaign promises, including that he will stop illegal immigration, make Mexico pay for a massive wall along the US border, ensure no country “will ever mess with us,” defeat the Islamic State group (also known as ISIS), protect Israel, repeal Obamacare, and more.

“It’s time to make America great again — maybe greater than ever before,” the narrator concluded in one of the ads.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” got an early look at both of the ads, one of which was narrated by the candidate.

Watch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.