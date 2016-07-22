The tragic story of Donald Trump's late brother Fred

“Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success” author Michael D’Antonio came by earlier this year to talk about Fred Trump Jr.

After winning the New Hampshire primary, Donald Trump thanked his late brother Fred. According to D’Antonio, Fred didn’t care for the family business and followed his own path. Fred Jr. would eventually pass away from complications related to alcoholism. Years later, a legal battle ensued between Fred Jr.’s son and the Trump estate.

