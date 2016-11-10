Donald Trump's brand might come back from the dead

Donald Trump’s brand perception is rebounding in the immediate aftermath of his election win, according to a new survey by Brand Keys.

Brand Keys has been tracking consumer perception across seven categories of Trump products and services, including real estate, suits, and country/golf clubs, throughout the election.

According to an overnight survey, perception of his brand has spiked in all seven categories to levels not seen since since before he announced his candidacy in April 2015.

At that point the Trump name — which is prominently displayed on high-end casinos, hotels, wineries, and more — could increase the perceived value of products and services anywhere from 20% to 37%, according to Brand Keys.

That added-value perception dropped precipitously throughout his campaign, however, and especially after the release of a video tape in which Trump made lewd comments about women.

The candidate’s hotel chain started losing business even before the tape surfaced, according to some industry experts.

Jack Ezon, president of the travel company Ovation Vacations, told The Boston Globe in September that business was down at least 30% at several of Trump’s properties.

It’s too early to tell whether the spike in consumer perception of Trump’s could turn into a lift in sales for his many products, hotel chains, another businesses.

If it does, it would be a remarkable feat for the Trump brand, according to Brand Keys President Robert Passikoff

“Human Brands dont generally get a second chance to breath real life back into their brands or rekindle the desire in the hearts and souls of consumers. Not at their former brand strength, added-value levels, at least,” Passikoff said in a statement. “These shifts are incredibly strong. But apparently winning a presidential election is the exception that tests the rule.”

Just mere hours after Trump’s win,, however, it’s hard to predict how people will respond once he becomes the president.

If his campaign is any indicator of what’s to come, any missteps or successes while he’s in office will have a serious impact on his brand.

NOW WATCH: Animated map shows where your bottled water actually comes from



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.