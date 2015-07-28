Check out Donald Trump's Boeing 'Trump Force One'

As Donald Trump’s campaign for the White House kicks into high gear, the bombastic billionaire will be jetting across America on his private Boeing 757-200 airliner. Unlike most presidential candidates, The Donald actually owns his campaign plane.

“Trump Force One” — as some have dubbed the jet — will be one of the most visible symbols of Trump’s run for the Oval Office.

Trump has owned the Boeing airliner — registration N757FA — since 2011 and has customised the aircraft to his liking.

Have a closer look at Donald Trump’s personal Boeing 757-200 jet.

Although The Donald may be the jet's current owner, he wasn't its first. Trump's Boeing 757-2J4ER first flew in May of 1991. The brand-new airliner was delivered to Sterling Airlines -- a now defunct Danish low-cost carrier. A couple of years later, it found its way into the fleet of Mexico's TAESA, another now-defunct airline. In 1995, the jet was purchased by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. For the next 15 years, the Boeing served as a corporate runabout for the billionaire's various interests. In 2011, Trump took delivery of the then-20-year-old jet and added his personal touches, at great expense. The current 757 took the place of Trump's former plane -- a Boeing 727 built in 1969. The Boeing 757 is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce RB211 turbofan engines. Although it's not the most fuel efficient engine in the world, it is incredibly powerful. In fact, it's earned the 757 a reputation among pilots for being a bit of a hotrod. Up front, the Boeing is outfitted with a modern 'glass cockpit.' In airline operations, the Boeing 757-200 can carry as many as 239 passengers, but Trump's plane is configured for only 43. It has all of the features you'd expect Donald Trump to enjoy, such as ... ... a silk-lined master bedroom equipped with ... ... a big-screen entertainment system ... ... a master bath with 24-karat gold fixtures, and ... ... a shower! In fact, virtually every fixture in the plane is 24-karat gold plated! Even the seat belts! The plane's head rests and pillows are embroidered with the Trump family crest. Trump's guests also travel in style. There's a dining room. There are personal-entertainment-system-equipped seats that convert into beds. There's also a private guest room ... ... with another entertainment system. However, if you want to watch something communally, there's the main lounge, with its 57-inch screen and access to 1,000 movies. Everything is controlled by touchscreen. Even access to The Donald's DVR. If you get hungry, there's a galley on board. Although Trump's 24-year-old Boeing is no spring chicken, it's nonetheless a very impressive private jet. Here's a complete video tour of the plane from Trump's YouTube Channel:

