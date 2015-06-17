Here comes Donald Trump's big 2016 announcement ...

Real estate mogul and television personality Donald Trump is set to reveal his plans for the 2016 presidential race Tuesday morning.

Trump will make his “major announcement” at the eponymous Trump Tower in New York City, according to a notice from his political team.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The Republican businessman has flirted with previous campaigns for higher office without ultimately running, so his potential 2016 bid has been met with scepticism in political circles.

However, Trump has taken a number of steps that suggest he could be much more serious this time around, including hiring staffers in key primary states, forming a political fundraising committee, and setting plans to release financial disclosure documents indicating his net worth is $US9 billion.

This post wil lbe updated with additional information as the event unfolds.

