Here's the US government's document detailing Donald Trump's alleged $10 billion fortune

The Federal Election Commission released a 92-page personal-financial-disclosure report filed by Donald Trump as part of his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Trump’s campaign released a statement on July 15, the day he filed the disclosure with the FEC, saying it would reveal that he has a “massive” net worth that is “in excess of TEN BILLION DOLLARS.” The statement indicated the report would not fully detail Trump’s fortune as it is “was not designed for a man of Mr. Trump’s massive wealth.”

“For instance, they have boxes once a certain number is reached that simply state $US50 million or more. Many of these boxes have been checked. As an example, if a building owned by Mr. Trump is worth $US1.5 billion, the box checked is ‘$US50,000,000 or more,'” the statement said.

Trump’s claims about his wealth have far exceeded other estimates. Forbes currently lists his net worth at $US4 billion. Trump has also cited a few different figures since launching his presidential campaign last month.

At his announcement, Trump released a one-page report that described his net worth as being approximately $US8.7 billion, but he indicated it would be more than $US10 billion after an unspecified “increase.” In the statement last week, Trump’s campaign said the single-page document he unveiled at his campaign launch was actually out of date.

“Mr. Trump’s net worth has increased since the more than one year old financial statement produced at his presidential announcement,” the statement said. “Real estate values in New York City, San Francisco, Miami and many other places where he owns property have gone up considerably during this period of time.

“His debt is a very small percentage of value, and at very low interest rates. As of this date, Mr. Trump’s net worth is in excess of TEN BILLION DOLLARS.”

Business Insider obtained a copy of Trump’s financial disclosure with the FEC. You can read it below. We will provide further updates as we review the document.

