Donald Trump's 'outlandish' persona might be due to his decades-long relationship with WWE

“Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success” author Michael D’Antonio recently stopped by Business Insider to discuss his book on the life of the presidential candidate.
We asked D’Antonio to talk about Trump’s decades-spanning relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment and the company’s CEO Vince McMahon.
Produced by Graham Flanagan
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.