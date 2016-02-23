Donald Trump's 'outlandish' persona might be due to his decades-long relationship with WWE

“Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success” author Michael D’Antonio recently stopped by Business Insider to discuss his book on the life of the presidential candidate.

We asked D’Antonio to talk about Trump’s decades-spanning relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment and the company’s CEO Vince McMahon.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.