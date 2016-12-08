Donald Trump's connection with Vince McMahon and WWE spans decades

President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate Linda McMahon to head the Small Business Administration, according to transition officials. The former Senate candidate from Connecticut is also the wife of WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Trump’s relationship with the McMahons goes back decades, starting in the 1980’s when Trump helped bring two consecutive WrestleMania events to Atlantic City, N.J.



We asked Michael D’ Antonio, author of “Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success” to talk about Trump’s WWE connection, and how it may have influenced his eccentric persona.

