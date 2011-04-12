The Best Interview With Donald Trump We've Seen Yet

You’ve probably had Trump saturation, but just in case you haven’t yet, this is probably the best interview you’ll see of the TV show host, real estate guy, and possible Presidential candidate.



In it he tells WSJ’s Kelly Evans that he’ll probably announce his Presidential plans sometime in early June, that he’s proud to have stirred up the birther issue, and eager to disclose his business finances.



