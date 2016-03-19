'Better be careful!': Wall Street Journal editorial board taunts Donald Trump after he calls them 'dummies'

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board shot back Thursday evening after GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump repeatedly bashed it on Twitter.

Trump fired off three tweets demanding an apology from the “dummies” on the editorial board who had noted he received fewer primary votes so far than Hillary Clinton, the Democratic frontrunner.

The Journal “is bad at maths,” Trump wrote, arguing that the Democratic field was far less crowded than the GOP one.

“The good news is, nobody cares what they say in their editorials anymore, especially me!” he exclaimed.

It’s clear from The Journal’s Thursday-evening response that Trump won’t be getting that apology:

Donald Trump won’t debate his Republican rivals again but he will continue to argue on Twitter. On Thursday the businessman demanded an apology after we — “the dummies at the @WSJ Editorial Board” — accurately noted that Hillary Clinton has received about a million more votes than he has. The truth hurts, though Mr. Trump would rather walk down Fifth Avenue shooting the messenger. Mr. Trump says his numbers can’t be compared to Mrs. Clinton’s because “she had only 3 opponents — I had 16.” Actually his rise has been cleared by the large and fractured GOP field. Of the 20.35 million GOP primary votes cast so far, he has received 7.54 million, or a mere 37%. Despite the media desire to call him unstoppable, Mr. Trump is the weakest Republican front-runner since Gerald Ford in 1976.

The newspaper’s response also warned that Trump could be in danger of losing to Clinton in the general election.

“As Mr. Trump likes to tweet, better be careful!” the editorial board concluded, referencing one of Trump’s go-to Twitter threats.

Trump has repeatedly complained about The Journal’s editorials. He has even previously demanded an apology from the “dummies” who work there. Last October, Trump tweeted that The Journal “better be careful or I will unleash big time on them. Look forward to it!”

